WHO announces new health response plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe announces the launch of a new phase on COVID-19 and health emergencies, Trend reports.

The plan will provide funding and increased attention from states to aspects such as collaborative surveillance, sustaining and building laboratory capacity for collecting and analyzing data on COVID-19, as well as the development of concrete plans, starting from pandemic response COVID-19 and influenza, and ending with integrated planning for the response to pandemics of respiratory viruses.

In a statement posted on the WHO website, Katherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer, WHO/Europe, said that "the end of the global COVID-19 emergency is not an occasion to pack up and move on," and called to use this time wisely, to not waste the progress or the lessons of the past 3 years.