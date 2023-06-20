IndiGo places landmark order for 500 Airbus aircraft

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. India's largest airline IndiGo said on Monday it has placed an order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft, the biggest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus and this eclipses Tata-owned Air India's record 470 aircraft order set in March.

The record deal looks to further boost IndiGo's leadership in India, the third largest aviation market, and also fuel expansion in international destinations. Moreover, air travel has rebounded from pandemic-led gloom and the Asian nation is seeing rapid increase in consumer spending and fondness for taking flights.

"The latest agreement takes the total number of Airbus aircraft on order by IndiGo to 1,330, establishing its position as the world’s biggest A320 Family customer," an official release stated. The latest order will also provide IndiGo a further steady stream of deliveries between 2030 and 2035.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, had earlier got the board's nod to order 500 Airbus aircraft, a deal that is estimated to be worth some $50 billion at the most recently published Airbus list prices.

The actual cost of the order is expected to be significantly lower, as substantial discounts are typically applied to such big acquisitions.

The purchase agreement was signed on June 19 at the Paris Air Show 2023 in the presence of V. Sumantran, Chairman of the Board of IndiGo, Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, and Christian Scherer, Airbus’ Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International.

“It is difficult to overstate the significance of IndiGo’s new historic order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. An orderbook now of almost 1,000 aircraft well into the next decade, enables IndiGo to fulfill its mission to continue to boost economic growth, social cohesion and mobility in India," said Pieter Elbers.

This order will surpass Air India's record-breaking purchase of 220 Boeing planes and 250 Airbus aircraft in March, making it the largest in the annals of aviation. The deal should help IndiGo to secure an uninterrupted supply of new aircraft for the next decade, fortifying its fleet expansion plans.

With a commanding 56 percent share of the domestic Indian market, IndiGo has capitalised on its expansive fleet to launch new flights, seizing a disproportionate market share while competitors grappled with challenges. In fact, IndiGo's latest order comes at a time when it has yet to receive nearly 500 jets from its existing order of 830 Airbus A320-family planes, solidifying its position as one of the largest customers of the esteemed European group.

"With this additional firm order of 500 aircraft for 2030-2035, IndiGo’s order-book has almost 1,000 aircraft yet to be delivered well into the next decade. This IndiGo order-book comprises a mix of A320NEO, A321NEO and A321XLR aircraft," the company said.

The A320 Neo family encompasses the A320Neo, A321Neo, and A321 XLR aircraft, renowned for their advanced features and efficiency.

IndiGo said the fuel-efficient A320NEO Family aircraft will allow the airline to maintain its strong focus on lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency. The young and fuel-efficient fleet will help IndiGo realise its sustainability ambitions, building on the already realized CO2 reduction of 21 percent between FY16 and FY23, it added.

Air travel's sharp rebound after the Covid crisis has prompted airlines to place numerous aircraft orders, resulting in burgeoning order books for Airbus and Boeing.

However, a global disruption in the supply chain has caused production delays for new aircraft, forcing carriers to anticipate deliveries of A320Neo aircraft until the end of the decade. This model, known as the most sought-after single-aisle aircraft, has experienced significant demand.

Currently, IndiGo operates flights to 26 international destinations, serving 75 international city pairs. The airline aims to bolster its international seat share from 23 percent in FY 23 to 30 percent within the next two years, according to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers.

Furthermore, the Indian carrier is actively exploring a separate purchase of widebody aircraft, with both Airbus and Boeing competing for a potential deal involving approximately 25 aircraft, as reported by Bloomberg, citing insider sources. While negotiations remain fluid, Boeing may hold an advantage in securing the agreement with its highly regarded 787 Dreamliner.

Airbus and Boeing have been amassing billions of dollars in new orders that extend beyond 2030, as airlines secure future supplies amid imminent shortages.

While facing competition from a resurgent Air India under the Tata group, IndiGo remains steadfast in its belief that its superior cost-efficiency model will keep it ahead of competitors as the Indian aviation sector undergoes consolidation.