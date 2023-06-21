UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying group results of match day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. As part of the qualifying stage of the UEFA EURO 2024, 10 more matches of the IV round took place, Trend reports.

Two matches were held in group F, where the Azerbaijani team plays too. Austria beat Sweden 2-0 at home and Belgium beat Estonia 3-0 away.

The results of other games are presented below:

Norway - Cyprus - 3:1

Moldova - Poland - 3:2

Faroe Islands - Albania - 1: 3

Hungary - Lithuania - 2:0

Bulgaria - Serbia - 1:1

Iceland - Portugal - 0:1

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Luxembourg - 0: 2

Liechtenstein - Slovakia - 0:1