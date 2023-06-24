HP seeks to ramp up local manufacturing in India

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. California-based HP seeks to ramp up manufacturing in India, not only in terms of volume but also to produce new items in Asia’s third-largest economy that is seeking to lure manufacturers via incentives to bolster local output.

“We have been manufacturing in India for a long time. We have augmented and invested extra to increase the capacity of our products being produced in the country,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India, told ET Online.

HP manufactures laptop models such as HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks, HP G8 series notebooks, keyboards, and mouses in India.

The Indian government recently approved a Rs 17,000 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the IT hardware segment. New Delhi will provide incentives to eligible manufacturers for the production of items including laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers, and ultra-small form factor devices.

HP does not have a ceiling when it comes to investments, said Bedi. While talking about future investments by HP, Bedi said they are ready for huge investments if it leads to customer satisfaction in India.

HP's senior director also said the company will be increasing the number of Omen Playgrounds it has. OMEN Playground is the gaming community for PC Gamers created by HP where different products by the company are available.

“We are going to increase the number of playgrounds to 40 from 12 in different parts of the country,” said Bedi.