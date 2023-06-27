India-Bangladesh rail link via Agartala to be operational by end of 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The Agartala-Akhaura rail line project, which will connect India’s Northeastern state of Tripura with Bangladesh, is expected to be operational by the end of this year, ThePrint has learnt.

The 15-km-long project, which was sanctioned in 2003 and signed by both countries in 2013, aims to enhance bilateral trade and tourism, as well as reduce travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka. The foundation stone was laid in 2016. Once operational, it will reduce the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata, via Dhaka to 10 hours from 31 hours, Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, told ThePrint Friday.

Of the 15 km link, 33.52 percent (5.05 kilometers) is in India and the remaining 10.014 kilometers is in Bangladesh. The project was originally supposed to be completed by 2020 but got delayed because of a host of reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project is part of India’s “Act East Policy”, which aims to promote economic cooperation and develop strategic ties with countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The Northeast has been earmarked as a priority region in this policy.

The railway line will link Akhaura Junction railway station in Bangladesh with Agartala through an international immigration station at Nischintapur (that falls on the India-Bangladesh border), which will be a dual gauge station for both passenger and goods interchange.

“The Indian Railways portion has a broad gauge system while the portion in Akhaura has a metre gauge system,” De explained.

In a broad gauge, the distance between the two tracks is 1.676m, while in the metre gauge system, the distance stands at one metre.

So far, 85 percent of work on the Indian side of the railway line has been completed while close to 75 percent of the work on the Bangladesh side is over, though “some issue has cropped up regarding its funding”, a source in the railways ministry, who wished to not be named, told ThePrint.