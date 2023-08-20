Erdogan, Orban discuss relations between Türkiye and Hungary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a meeting in Budapest with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, where they discussed relations between the two countries, topics related to Türkiye's European integration and important international issues, Trend reports.

At the talks, along with relations between Türkiye and Hungary, issues of full membership in the European Union of Türkiye, regional and international problems were considered.

Erdogan has arrived in Budapest on a one-day visit at the invitation of Orban to take part in the celebrations of Hungary's national holiday - St. Stephen's Day.

The plans also include talks between the Turkish leader and representatives of several countries present in the Hungarian capital.