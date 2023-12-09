EU to provide initial humanitarian aid to Palestine next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The European Commission announced an initial humanitarian aid of €125 million for the Palestinian population in 2024 due to the deteriorating humanitarian situation, the European Commission communique says, Trend reports.

It is noted that the funding will be used to support humanitarian organizations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The document notes that in the Gaza Strip, where humanitarian needs have reached record levels, the focus will be on emergency response to save lives and restore access to basic needs such as water, food, healthcare, shelter and sanitation. At the same time, priority support will be aimed at protecting the most vulnerable groups.

In the West Bank, where many Palestinian communities face threats or have already been forcibly displaced, EU-funded humanitarian aid projects will provide protection services such as legal aid or material support for those affected by settler violence, confiscations property or loss of livelihood. Access to basic services will also be maintained.