EU does not plan to conduct military exercises with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The European Union (EU) is not considering the possibility of holding joint military exercises with Armenia, European Commission’s Lead Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said, Trend reports.

He stressed that the EU is not a military alliance, but a political and economic community of values.

In addition, it was noted that within the European Union there are no plans to conduct training for Armenian military personnel on the territory of EU member states.