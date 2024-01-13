Israeli military conducts raids in West Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Israeli military is conducting raids in a number of cities and towns in the West Bank, Trend reports.

It was reported that Israeli security forces attacked several villages and settlements in the south, west and east of Jeni.

According to information, the military entered the city of Yabad, where they carried out large-scale raids and house searches, set up ambushes in the surrounding areas and placed snipers on the roofs of buildings.

After the occupation, clashes broke out in the city, soldiers attacked local houses with stun grenades.