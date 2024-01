BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. In the Kotayk region of Armenia, an accident occurred involving a car serving the family of the Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan, Trend reports.

On the evening of January 26, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and BYD cars collided on the Yerevan-Sevan road section. No one was injured as a result of the accident.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is on the balance sheet of the Armenian Parliament and serves the family of Alen Simonyan.