Czech Republic to host informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The next informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers will be hosted by the Czech Republic, the сommunique published on the organization's website says, Trend reports.​

Foreign ministers will gather in Prague on May 30-31, NATO headquarters in Brussels says.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed his gratitude to the Czech Republic for organizing this meeting in the context of preparations for the summit in Washington in July. Stoltenberg noted that this year marks 25 years since the Czech Republic joined NATO and 22 years since the Prague Summit, at which seven more countries of Central and Eastern Europe were invited to join the alliance.