Cristiano Ronaldo to skip Portugal's match against Sweden

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Cristiano Ronaldo will not participate in the friendly match of the Portuguese national team against Sweden, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

The press office for the team made this announcement.

The 39-year-old star player was not included in the squad for this match. Although Ronaldo will be included in the announced squad for the friendly matches to be held in March, he will arrive at the team's camp on the eve of the match against Slovenia.

The Portuguese national team will meet Sweden on March 21 and Slovenia on March 26.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel