Abbas notes importance of Palestine's full membership in UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas drew attention to the importance of granting his country full membership in the UN to achieve peace and security in the region, Abbas said during a meeting with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Labib, Trend reports.

According to him, peace and security can only be achieved by granting the State of Palestine full membership in the UN, as well as the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the territory of the State of Palestine, the capital of which is East Jerusalem, to the borders as of June 4, 1967.

He reiterated that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the State of Palestine.