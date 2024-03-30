Humanitarian aid from Cyprus sent to Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. A ship carrying 400 tons of food for the Gaza Strip left Cyprus, Trend reports.

According to information, the cargo ship left the port of Larnaca and will head to the Gaza Strip through a special maritime humanitarian corridor. This corridor was created in agreement with the Israeli authorities.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.