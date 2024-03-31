SpaceX rocket launches new communications satellite into orbit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. A Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched the French Eutelsat 36D telecommunications satellite into orbit, rocket developer SpaceX said, Trend reports.

The launch took place at 5:52 pm ET on Saturday from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Approximately 34 minutes after launch, the satellite separated from the second stage of the launch vehicle and began its independent flight.

It is designed to provide telecommunications services covering the territory of Europe, Russia, the Middle East and Africa.

The service life of the device is designed for 15 years. It will replace the Eutelsat 36B satellite, which will reach its end of life this year.