Iran updates death toll in airstrikes on country's consulate in Damascus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The number of people killed in airstrikes on the Iranian consulate in Damascus has been updated, the Iranian media said, Trend reports.

According to the information, seven military advisers from Iran and six citizens of Syria were killed in the terrorist attack.

Additionally, it is reported that so far, the bodies of Iranian military advisors and four Syrian citizens have been recovered from under the rubble, and the operation to find and retrieve two bodies continues.

To note, as previously reported, on April 1, as a result of an Israeli Air Force airstrike on the Mezeh neighborhood in Damascus at about 17:00 local time, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (SEPAH) for Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and his deputy Mohammad Haji Rahimi were killed.

