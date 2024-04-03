IFFHS names year's top footballers with Mbappé ranking third

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Mbappé has been ranked third in the World's ranking of the most productive football players of 2024, as announced by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), Trend reports via Idman.biz.

According to IFFHS, Akram Afif leads the ranking with 20 goals for the Qatar national team and Al-Sadd in the first three months of the year, followed by Viktor Gyokeres, who has 19 goals for the Swedish national team and Sporting. Kylian Mbappé rounds out the top three, with 17 goals for the French national team and PSG.



The IFFHS table lists 52 players who have scored at least ten goals.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel