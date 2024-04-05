Meeting in Brussels is another attempt to drag South Caucasus into geopolitical confrontation - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The meeting in Brussels is another attempt to drag the South Caucasus into a geopolitical confrontation, Russian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

“We consider the high-level meeting in the Armenia-US-EU format held in Brussels on April 5, 2024 as another attempt by the “collective West” to drag the South Caucasus into a geopolitical confrontation. Irresponsible and destructive interference of extra-regional forces in the affairs of the South Caucasus, the desire to drive a wedge between the countries of the region and their neighbors could result in the most negative consequences for stability, security and economic development in the region, provoke the emergence of new dividing lines, as well as an uncontrollable increase in tension,” the statement said.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the West wants to turn Armenia into an instrument for the implementation of its extremely dangerous plans in the South Caucasus.

“We know that Washington and Brussels – under ephemeral promises – are seeking Armenia’s withdrawal from the CSTO and the EAEU, the withdrawal of the Russian military base and border guards. We call on the leadership in Yerevan not to allow the West to deceive itself and lead the country along the wrong path, which is fraught with the emergence of a security vacuum, serious problems in the economy and outflow of population,” the statement said.

The department emphasized that the volumes of grant support announced in Brussels cannot be compared with the multi-billion dollar benefits that Armenia continues to receive from interaction with Moscow and within the EAEU and the CIS.

“It is these factors that in recent years have ensured a multiple increase in trade turnover (four times since 2018) and, as a result, record economic growth and an increase in the well-being of the population. We confirm our commitment to comprehensively deepen and expand relations with Armenia on the principles enshrined in the fundamental bilateral documents and agreements through common integration associations. We are convinced that the progressive development of the Russian-Armenian alliance will contribute to the realization of the fundamental interests of the peoples of Russia and Armenia, strengthening regional security and stability,” Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The department said that the West is also not abandoning attempts to destroy the fundamental basis of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization - a set of trilateral statements by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan for 2020-2022, providing for measures to unblock transport and economic ties, delimit the border, prepare a peace treaty, strengthen trust through contacts of social activists and experts.

“It was under pressure from Washington and Brussels that official Yerevan suspended the implementation of these agreements, on many of which, in particular on the issue of lifting the mutual transport blockade, the parties were close to mutually acceptable solutions. Moscow remains ready to assist in every possible way in achieving the long-awaited peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Problematic issues of both a regional and bilateral nature in the South Caucasus must be resolved in accordance with the principle of regional responsibility, agreed upon during the second meeting of the “3+3” Consultative Platform on October 23, 2023 in Tehran, of which Armenia was also a participant. We urge external sides to respect these agreements, and the authorities in Yerevan, when building their foreign policy line, to take into account the concerns of neighboring states,” Russian Foreign Ministry said.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the High Representative and Vice-President of the EU Josep Borrell, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the head of USAID Samantha Power and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met on April 5 in Brussels.

Among other things, following the meeting, it was stated that the EU will put forward a Sustainability and Growth Plan for Armenia for the period 2024-2027 worth 270 million euros.