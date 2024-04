BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Kristalina Georgieva has won a second five-year term as IMF managing director, Trend reports.

The Board of Executive Directors of the IMF approved the candidacy of Kristalina Georgieva for the position of IMF managing director for a second five-year term beginning on October 1, 2024. The board’s decision was unanimous.

Georgieva, who has been in the role since the autumn of 2019, was the sole candidate for the position.