Photo: The official site of UEFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The final match of the UEFA Champions League took place today at Wembley Stadium in London, Trend reports.

The Spanish Real Madrid met with the German Borussia Dortmund. The final game ended in victory for Real Madrid.

The goals were scored by Dani Carvajal (74th minute) and Vinicius Junior (83rd minute).

Thus, Real won the Champions League for the 15th time.