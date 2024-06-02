Qatar, US and Egypt calls on Israel and Hamas to negotiate ceasefire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Qatar, the United States and Egypt called on Israel and Hamas to take steps to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, a joint statement of the three countries published on the website of the Qatari Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the ceasefire agreement is based on a plan proposed by US President Joe Biden a day earlier.

"Qatar, the United States and Egypt jointly call on Hamas and Israel to finalize an agreement that embodies the principles outlined by President Biden on May 31, 2024," the report noted.

The statement said these principles bring together the demands of all parties in an agreement that will provide immediate relief to both the long-suffering people of the Gaza Strip and the hostages and their families.