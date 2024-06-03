Japanese aid to Ukraine exceeds $7 billion - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Japan has provided $7 billion in aid to Ukraine since February 2022, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said after a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Minoru Kihara, Trend reports.

He said that during the negotiations the issues of demining the territories of Ukraine, providing equipment for fortifications and rescue vehicles for the country were discussed.

"Since February 2022, Japan has provided more than $7 billion in aid to Ukraine, including humanitarian projects and the supply of non-lethal military equipment," the minister said.