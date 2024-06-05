North-South route to allow cargo to be delivered 10 days faster than through Suez Canal - Russian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Sending cargo along the North-South route will reduce transportation time from St. Petersburg to the Persian Gulf countries by 10 days, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of world news agencies, Trend reports.

“As for this North-South road, it can turn into a very good and popular international corridor, when cargo from here directly, from the port of St. Petersburg, will go through the entire European part to Azerbaijan, then to Iran and with access to the shore of the Persian Gulf. This is almost 10 days faster than through the Suez Canal,” he said.