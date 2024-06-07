Armenia ready to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan within month - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Armenia is ready to finalize the peace agreement with Azerbaijan and sign it within a month, Trend reports via the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

On June 5, during a joint press conference with Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov reiterated Azerbaijan's readiness to proceed with the signing of the peace agreement.

"We have recently received a revised draft of the peace agreement from the Armenian side, which has reduced the number of remaining open issues. Azerbaijan remains dedicated to the peace process and is prepared to advance to the next stages," Bayramov stated.

