BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The Turkish national team defeated the Georgian team with a score of 3:1 in the first round match of the group stage of the European Football Championship, Trend reports.

EURO 2024

Group stage, Round 1

June 18, Group F

20:00. Türkiye - Georgia - 3:1

Goals: Mert Muldur (25), Arda Güler (65), Kerem Akturkoglu (90+7); Georges Mikautadze (32)

Judge: Facundo Tello (Argentina).

Dortmund. Westfalenstadion