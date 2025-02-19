Armenian PM urges new constitution and nationwide referendum in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has emphasized the need for a national referendum to adopt a new constitution for Armenia, Trend reports.

Pashinyan stressed that adopting a new constitution through a nationwide referendum is "of significant importance."

He further explained, "All previous referendums held for the adoption of the current constitution face serious legitimacy issues in the eyes of the public," recalling that he has been advocating for a new constitution since February 2020.

To note, the current Constitution of Armenia, along with legislative acts, official letters, statements, and documents circulated in international organizations and courts, contains claims against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. Which complicates the possibility of a peace agreement between the two countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel