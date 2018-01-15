Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Baghdad

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey condemns the terrorist attack in Baghdad, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a message Jan. 15.

"Turkey is in solidarity with Iraq in the fight against terrorism," the message said.

Meanwhile, around 100 people were injured as a result of a double suicide attack in the center of Baghdad Jan. 15.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

