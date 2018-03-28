Palestinian forces arrest dozens of Hamas supporters in West Bank

Dozens of Hamas supporters and activists have been detained in the West Bank over the past two weeks following an attack on the Palestinian Authority (PA) prime minister's convoy in Gaza on March 13 Al Jazeera news reported

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas accused Hamas of being behind the attack on Rami Hamdallah's motorcade, calling it an "assassination attempt".

Hamas denied the allegations and said it was launching an investigation to uncover who was behind the blast.

Almost two weeks after the attack, two suspects were killed in an operation carried out by Hamas security forces. They were identified as Anas Abu Khousa and Abdul Hadi al-Ashab, unaffiliated with any Palestinian political faction.

The attack and the subsequent recriminations marked a serious deterioration in relations between Hamas and the PA.

So far, at least 55 Palestinians have been arrested as part of a crackdown by the PA on Hamas supporters.

