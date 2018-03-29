Saudi Prince Khalid bin Salman: UAE ‘important partner’ in Yemen efforts

29 March 2018 09:29 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the US Prince Khalid bin Salman took to Twitter on Thursday to thank the UAE for standing with the kingdom to support Yemen, Al Arabiya reported.

“Thank you to our brothers in the United Arab Emirates for standing with the Kingdom in supporting the Yemeni people,” the prince said.

He added that the UAE is playing a vital role along with Saudi Arabia in implementing the UN’s humanitarian efforts to support the Yemeni people.

The UN launched a comprehensive humanitarian response plan for Yemen in early January with almost $3 billion in order to reach and assist millions of Yemeni people.

The UAE had pledged $500 million on Wednesday to support the United Nations’ humanitarian response plan in Yemen, the state news agency WAM reported.

Combined, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have given $930 million to UN humanitarian efforts in Yemen.

Mohammed bin Salman presented the previously pledged donation Tuesday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Guterres thanked Prince Mohammed for the contribution to alleviating what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with 22 million people needing aid.

