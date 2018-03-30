Mufti of Lebanon supports Saudi Arabia against Houthi terrorist missile attacks

30 March 2018 05:33 (UTC+04:00)

The Mufti of Lebanon, Sheikh Abdul Latif Fayez Durian, asserted his condemnation of the Houthi missile attacks on the villages and cities of Saudi Arabia, Al Arabia reported.

"We are committed to support security in Saudi Arabia, and we condemn the Houthi terrorist missile attacks that have sought to harm the cities, towns and villages of Saudi Arabia," he said.

The Mufti stressed that "the security of Saudi Arabia means the security for every Arab and every Muslim."

"Muslims in Lebanon have no other choice but to be with Saudi Arabia," he said.

The Security Council on Wednesday strongly condemned Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The Security Council affirmed that the ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militias threaten the security of the region and expressed the concern that the militias announced their intention to target Saudi Arabia and other countries.

It urged that all member States implement fully the arms embargo as required by Security Council resolutions, including resolution 2216.

The security Council members expressed their deep concern over the violation of the embargo.

Saudi Arabia's air defense forces blocked 104 ballistic missiles fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militias against the kingdom since the dawn of June 6, 2015 when a Scud missile was destroyed by the Saudi Patriot defense system, in addition to seven ballistic missiles which were launched this week on a number of Saudi cities.

The missiles were monitored and intercepted while in air.

Azernews Newspaper
