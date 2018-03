Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met, at his residence in New York, on Thursday, with former US President Bill Clinton, Al Arabiya reports.

The meeting was attended by Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Ambassador to the United States and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir.

During the meeting, they had friendly talks highlighting the ties between the two countries.

