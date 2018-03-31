Saudi forces say intercept Houthi missile over Najran

31 March 2018 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi air defense forces intercepted a missile fired by Houthi fighters in neighboring Yemen at the southern city of Najran on Saturday, Reuters with reference to the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported.

Al Arabiya gave no further details. The Houthi-run Saba news agency earlier said a ballistic missile was fired at a Saudi National Guard base in Najran, saying it had led to “losses in the ranks of the enemy and its military equipment”.

