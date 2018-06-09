Saudi Arabia to host meeting over Jordan economic crisis

9 June 2018 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia will host a regional summit to discuss the ongoing economic crisis in Jordan, where a proposed income tax rise recently triggered some of the largest protests in years, Al Jazeera reported.

The meeting on Sunday in Mecca will be attended by Saudi King Salman, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The leaders agreed to meet in order to "discuss ways to support Jordan to overcome the economic crisis the country is going through," Saudi Press Agency said on Saturday, quoting a statement from the Royal Court.

Jordan relies heavily on foreign aid, and the $3.6bn assistance programme it receives annually from the Gulf Corporation Council has not been renewed since last year.

Daoud Kuttab, a journalist based in Jordan's capital, Amman, said most of the financial aid given to Jordan by Gulf Arab states "has dried up or gone on to specific programmes" which do not help the country's budget.

"There are different schools of thought on this issue," he explained. "One says that the Gulf countries support programmes like building schools and highways [in Jordan] rather than just giving them money.

"Then there are some people who think that there is some kind of a political connection to the stopping of the direct support," Kuttab told Al Jazeera.

"The fact is Jordan is suffering because of this absence of financial aid," he said, adding that Amman considers Arab countries have a responsibility to keep it afloat, due to its role in protecting Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Jordan's new prime minister says will withdraw controversial tax bill
Arab World 7 June 15:37
Jordan's PM submits resignation after protests
Arab World 4 June 15:53
Jordan MPs may on Monday ask King for early session over taxes
Arab World 4 June 12:44
Russia's Shoigu, Israel's Lieberman discuss Syrian de-escalation zone
Russia 1 June 15:40
US, Russia, Jordan to hold meeting in Amman on de-escalation zones in Syria
US 30 May 12:22
Lavrov: Only Syrian army should be on country's southern border
Russia 28 May 14:34
Prince William to visit Israel on June 25
Europe 25 May 15:41
Islamic financing: new opportunities for Azerbaijan
Economy news 25 May 15:24
Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Jordan appointed
Turkmenistan 19 May 11:08
Five countries make roughly half of Azerbaijan’s turnover
Economy news 16 May 13:30
Private banking sector developing in Turkmenistan
Economy news 16 May 12:48
US will not take part in Astana talks on Syria — diplomat
US 14 May 09:37
Russia to continue cooperation with Jordan and US on de-escalation zone in southern Syria
Russia 3 May 18:02
Top Russian, Jordanian diplomats to discuss situation in Syria
Russia 3 May 09:37
Arab investors interested in buying ready-made facilities in Azerbaijan
Economy news 2 May 17:03
Biggest Arab investors to convene in Baku
Economy news 9 April 10:39
Turkmenistan, Jordan mull prospects for trade, economic partnership
Central Asia 5 April 15:28
Jordan approves Israel’s new ambassador to the kingdom
Israel 29 March 12:16