Saudi women gear up for new freedom as driving ban ends

24 June 2018 03:01 (UTC+04:00)

Women will hit the roads in Saudi Arabia on Sunday with the lifting of the world’s last ban on female drivers, long seen as an emblem of women’s repression in the conservative kingdom, Reuters reported.

The move, ordered last September by King Salman, is part of sweeping reforms pushed by his powerful young son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who aims to transform the economy of the world’s top oil exporter and open up its cloistered society.

“We are ready, and it will totally change our life,” said Samira al-Ghamdi, a 47-year-old psychologist from Jeddah, one of the first Saudi women to be issued with a driving license.

The lifting of the ban, which for years drew international condemnation and comparisons to the Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan, has been welcomed by Western allies as proof of a new progressive trend in Saudi Arabia.

But it has been accompanied by a harsh crackdown on dissent, including against some of the very activists who previously campaigned against the ban. They will sit in jail as their peers take to the road legally for the first time.

Saudi women with foreign licenses only began converting them earlier this month, so the number of new drivers is expected to remain low at first. It will be some time before others learning to drive at new state-run schools are road ready.

And some women still face resistance from conservative relatives. Many accustomed to using a private driver say they are reluctant to take on the Muslim kingdom’s busy highways.

“I definitely won’t like to drive,” said Fayza al-Shammary, a 22-year-old saleswoman. “I like to be a princess with someone opening the car door for me and driving me anywhere.”

Concerns that women drivers will face abuse in a country where strict segregation rules usually prevent women from interacting with unrelated men prompted a new law last month with jail and hefty fines for sexual harassment.

The Interior Ministry plans to hire women traffic police for the first time, but it is unclear when they will be deployed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
OPEC agrees modest hike in oil supply after Iran softens stance
Oil&Gas 22 June 17:04
Iranian, Saudi ministers hold talks ahead of OPEC summit
Oil&Gas 22 June 14:35
OPEC struggles for deal to ease supply cuts as Iran resists
Oil&Gas 22 June 12:24
Uzbekistan's new pharma free economic zone eager for Azerbaijani investments (Exclusive)
Economy news 22 June 07:29
Upcoming OPEC meeting - test of Saudi Arabia’s leadership in cartel
Oil&Gas 22 June 07:26
Oil drops as Iran signals support for OPEC production rise
Oil&Gas 21 June 09:54
What is most likely outcome of upcoming OPEC meeting?
Commentary 21 June 07:07
Russia, Uruguay reach FIFA knockout stage as Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 (VIDEO)
Other News 20 June 21:21
Saudi struggles for Gulf oil producers' support ahead of OPEC meeting
Arab World 20 June 15:14
What is most likely outcome of upcoming OPEC meeting?
Oil&Gas 20 June 13:24
Oil up on U.S. stocks, Libya ahead of OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 20 June 12:45
OPEC sees strong oil market, possible need for more output
Oil&Gas 19 June 15:04
Saudi Arabian company to make huge investments in textile industry of Uzbekistan
Economy news 19 June 14:23
Saudi-led coalition storms Yemen's Hodeidah airport compound
Arab World 19 June 10:17
U.S. oil slumps as China threatens duty on U.S. crude imports
Oil&Gas 18 June 10:02
Saudi Arabia plans leaders' summit this year for OPEC, allies
Arab World 16 June 04:00
Oil steadies ahead of key OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 14 June 17:53
May increasing crude output lead to OPEC+ collapse?
Oil&Gas 14 June 15:29