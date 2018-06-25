Saudi air defenses intercept missiles above capital: coalition

25 June 2018 03:14 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia over Riyadh on Sunday, a Saudi-led coalition spokesman said on Sunday, Reuters reported.

“Coalition air defenses spotted at 8:39 pm (local time) the launching of two ballistic missiles by the Iran affiliated Houthi militias from Saada city in Yemeni territory toward the Kingdom’s territory,” Colonel Turki al-Malki said in a statement carried by the Saudi press agency (SPA).

The two missiles were “intended to hit residential districts” in Riyadh, al-Maliki added.

“Air defenses intercepted the two missiles and destroyed them, which led to sharpnel spreading over residential areas without inflicting casualties.”

The Houthis’ al-Masira television said that rockets were aimed at Saudi defense ministry and other targets in the Saudi capital.

“The missile force confirms that ‘Burkan’(Volcano)rockets hit their targets in Riyadh with high precision,” it added, without specifying.

At least six loud blasts were heard and bright flashes were seen in the sky over Riyadh, and puffs of smoke were visible above the city, a Reuters witness said.

Shrapnel was spotted on a street in the diplomatic quarter where most embassies are located and many foreigners live, the witness added.

A high security presence was seen in the neighborhood, in addition to fire trucks, the witness said. Security personnel prevented people from entering the district.

The attack is at least the sixth to target Riyadh since December.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Saudi women gear up for new freedom as driving ban ends
Arab World 24 June 03:01
OPEC agrees modest hike in oil supply after Iran softens stance
Oil&Gas 22 June 17:04
Iranian, Saudi ministers hold talks ahead of OPEC summit
Oil&Gas 22 June 14:35
OPEC struggles for deal to ease supply cuts as Iran resists
Oil&Gas 22 June 12:24
Uzbekistan's new pharma free economic zone eager for Azerbaijani investments (Exclusive)
Economy news 22 June 07:29
Upcoming OPEC meeting - test of Saudi Arabia’s leadership in cartel
Oil&Gas 22 June 07:26
Oil drops as Iran signals support for OPEC production rise
Oil&Gas 21 June 09:54
What is most likely outcome of upcoming OPEC meeting?
Commentary 21 June 07:07
Russia, Uruguay reach FIFA knockout stage as Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 (VIDEO)
Other News 20 June 21:21
Saudi struggles for Gulf oil producers' support ahead of OPEC meeting
Arab World 20 June 15:14
What is most likely outcome of upcoming OPEC meeting?
Oil&Gas 20 June 13:24
Oil up on U.S. stocks, Libya ahead of OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 20 June 12:45
OPEC sees strong oil market, possible need for more output
Oil&Gas 19 June 15:04
Saudi Arabian company to make huge investments in textile industry of Uzbekistan
Economy news 19 June 14:23
Saudi-led coalition storms Yemen's Hodeidah airport compound
Arab World 19 June 10:17
U.S. oil slumps as China threatens duty on U.S. crude imports
Oil&Gas 18 June 10:02
Saudi Arabia plans leaders' summit this year for OPEC, allies
Arab World 16 June 04:00
Oil steadies ahead of key OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 14 June 17:53