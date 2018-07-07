Chlorine used for chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Douma - OPCW interim report

7 July 2018 09:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has found chlorine in samples collected near the Syrian town of Douma, the FFM said in an interim report released on Friday, TASS reports.

The report drawn up following the FFM experts’ trip to Syria this April says "no organophosphorous nerve agents or their degradation products were detected in the environmental samples or in the plasma samples taken from alleged casualties."

Nevertheless, "various chlorinated organic chemicals were found in samples from two sites," the report said.

