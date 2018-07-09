Saudi officer, resident killed after extremists open fire at Buraidah checkpoint

9 July 2018 00:05 (UTC+04:00)

A Saudi interior ministry spokesperson confirmed that a terror attack involving extremists clashing with security officers on Sunday left two of terrorists dead while one officer and another resident died during the attack, Al Arabiya reported.

A statement from the interior ministry said the attack took place at 3:45 pm local time in Buraidah, the capital of al-Qassim Region.

“A security checkpoint on the Buraydah-Tarfiyah road in Qassim region came under fire from three terrorists riding in a vehicle on Sunday afternoon,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Two of the terrorists were killed and a third was wounded and transferred to hospital,” it added.

Sgt. Suleiman Abdelaziz Abdel Latif was named as the Saudi fatality wile the ministry said a Bangladeshi resident was also killed, but did not announce his name.

A third attacker was injured during the clash and was transported to hospital.

Authorities said a criminal investigation has been launched into the attack.

