Islamic State kills 215 in southwest Syria attacks

25 July 2018 23:24 (UTC+04:00)

Islamic State militants killed more than 200 people in a coordinated assault on a government-held area of southwestern Syria on Wednesday, local officials and a war monitor said, in the group’s deadliest attack in the country for years, Reuters reported.

Jihadist fighters stormed several villages and staged suicide blasts in the provincial capital Sweida, near one of the few remote pockets still held by Islamic State after it was driven from most of its territory last year.

The head of the Sweida provincial health authority told the local Sham FM that 215 people were killed and 180 injured in the attack, as well as 75 Islamic State fighters.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the attackers had killed more than 200 people including many civilians. Islamic State said in an earlier statement that it had killed more than 100 people in the attacks.

The jihadists launched simultaneous attacks on several villages northeast of Sweida city, where they clashed with government forces, state media and the Observatory said.

In the city itself, at least two attackers blew themselves up, one near a marketplace and the second in another district, state television said. State news agency SANA said two other militants were killed before they could detonate their bombs.

The Observatory said jihadists seized hostages from the villages they had attacked.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian Foreign Ministry: Terrorists attack southwestern Syria amid fear of imminent defeat
Russia 17:54
At least 38 killed in series of terror attacks in southern Syria
Arab World 11:11
3 children killed in explosive device blast in Hama
Arab World 05:31
U.N. warns of increasing confrontations between Syria, Israel
Israel 24 July 19:23
Israel shoots down Syrian warplane as Golan frontier heats up
Israel 24 July 17:52
Israeli air defense sirens sound on Golan Heights, near Syria
Israel 24 July 15:07
Latest
Donald Trump says he hopes to strike trade deal with Europe
US 22:02
Number of companies with Kazakh capital in Turkey up
Economy news 21:19
Iran sets up export management firms in industrial towns
Business 21:00
Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association talks beekeeping project in Jojug Marjanli
Economy news 20:50
VTB Bank Azerbaijan to buy technical support via tender
Tenders 20:44
ACRA: Inflation rate to sharply drop in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:41
Total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey up
Economy news 20:39
Uzbekistan's pharma free economic zone announces criteria on participants (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:35
VTB Bank Azerbaijan to buy ATMs with recycling function via tender
Tenders 20:31