Algeria confirms more cholera cases in northern provinces

26 August 2018 23:46 (UTC+04:00)

Algerian Health Authorities announced on Sunday that there are more confirmed cases of cholera in northern provinces, Xinhua reported citing official APS news agency.

Minister of Health, Population and Hospital Reform, Mokhtar Hasbellaoui, said that there have been 49 confirmed cases out of 147 suspected who are getting medical treatment at hospitals in northern Algeria.

Local health authorities announced on Thursday the outbreak of cholera and 41 confirmed cases out of 88 suspected.

APS said two patients died of the epidemic.

The ministry specified that the highest number of cholera affected cases was recorded in Blida province, 50 km south of Algiers. Other cases were found in the capital Algiers, the provinces of Tipaza which locates 50 km west of Algiers and Bouira, 100 km southeast of Algiers.

All of the suspected cholera cases are currently in isolation at different hospitals receiving medical treatment.

The ministry denied the reports that the cholera outbreak due to water contamination, but contaminated fruits and vegetables, warning people to take prevention measures.

