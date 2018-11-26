Qatar expects first six F-15 fighter jets delivered by March 2021

Qatar expects the first six F-15 fighter jets to be delivered to the country’s air force by March 2021, a military official said on Monday, TASS reports.

An additional six fighter jets will be delivered two to three months after the initial batch is received and then four more every three months, Brigadier General Issa al-Mahannadi told reporters at the Al Udeid air base in Qatar.

Qatar signed a deal to buy 36 F-15 war planes from the United States in 2017.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news