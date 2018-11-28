Egyptian president stresses keenness to enhance ties with Saudi Arabia

Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday that his country is keen to boost bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Xinhua reports.

Sisi's remarks came during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who arrived in the North African country late on Monday.

During the meeting in Cairo, President Sisi affirmed the depth and strength of the ties between the two countries, said a statement by Sisi's spokesman.

Sisi told the Saudi crown prince that the coordination between Egypt and Saudi Arabia should be at the highest level in order to face the current developments and challenges in the Middle East, said the statement.

On a regional visit, the Saudi crown prince had visited to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, with a stop in Tunisia scheduled after Cairo.

Riyadh is a close regional ally of Cairo and it has supported Egypt with billions of U.S. dollars and tons of oil supplies to boost the Egyptian economy following the military ouster of former President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013 in response to mass protests.

