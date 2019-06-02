2 bombings rock Syria's Raqqa

2 June 2019 03:43 (UTC+04:00)

Two bombings hit Syria's northern Raqqa city Saturday, killing and wounding tens of people, a war monitor reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The first explosion was caused by a land mine that exploded in the Basel Street in the central part of the city and when the people gathered to see what happened, a car bomb went off, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory said the explosions hit near a command center of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

It said five civilians and five SDF fighters were killed, while 20 others were wounded.

The report said the explosion bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State (IS).

The U.S.-led coalition had supported the Kurdish-led SDF in their push to capture Raqqa, which was the de facto capital of the IS, in 2017.

