Militants breach ceasefire in 3 Syrian provinces in past 24 hours

Militants have violated the ceasefire in the Syrian provinces Hama and Latakia as well as in the city of Aleppo over the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Over the past day, terrorists attacked Safsafa, Nahshebba, Quldjok-Penar, Djub al-Zarur, Ikko, Kinsibba, Mamuhiyah, Aqch Bair and Ain al-Hammam in Latakia province, southwestern outskirts of Aleppo city, as well as positions of government forces in Hama province", Kupchishin said at a press briefing.

He added that the centre made one humanitarian delivery in the settlement of Hatlah in Deir ez-Zor province.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees.

