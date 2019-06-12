Militants blow up oil pipeline in southeastern Yemen

12 June 2019 05:32 (UTC+04:00)

Unidentified militants blew up an oil pipeline in the Shabwah Governorate in southeastern Yemen, a source in the provincial administration said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Militants blew up an oil pipeline near the town of Ar Rawdah in the Shabwah Governorate's southeast, which stretches from the S2 oil sector in the town of Aqla to the Iyaz sector in the Jardan District north of [the town of] Ataq and from it to the area of ​​An Na`imah, which is adjacent to an oil port on the coast of the Arabian Sea," the source said.

The source added that local security forces were taking steps to find the militants who had organized the explosion of the pipeline.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

In December, for the first time in several years, the parties to the conflict in Yemen met at the negotiating table, which was organized under UN auspices in Stockholm. They managed to reach a number of important agreements, in particular, to implement a ceasefire, exchange prisoners and open humanitarian corridors in the port city of Al Hudaydah.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Militants shell 8 settlements in Syria's Latakia province over last 24 hours
Arab World 02:48
Saudi Arabia repels 2 drones launched by Houthi rebels at military air base in south
Arab World 11 June 07:35
Drone attacks target Jizan airport in Saudi Arabia
Arab World 9 June 08:55
Militants attacked settlements in 2 Syrian provinces in past 24 hours
Arab World 3 June 07:45
Yemen's Houthis launch drone attack on Saudi-led coalition military parade in Aden
Arab World 3 June 04:46
Militants attacked settlements in 2 Syrian provinces in past 24 Hours
Arab World 2 June 05:13
Latest
Thousands block roads in downtown Hong Kong in defiant protest against extradition bill
China 06:10
Syrian Air Defenses down 'several' Israeli missile strikes in Daraa Governorate
Arab World 04:31
Iran, Russia presidents to meet in Kyrgyzstan on Friday
Iran 03:43
Militants shell 8 settlements in Syria's Latakia province over last 24 hours
Arab World 02:48
Macron says will have 'comprehensive talks' with Putin in next few weeks
Europe 01:25
700 Syrian refugees flee from Lebanon's Deir El Ahmar camp
Arab World 00:53
Oil steadies as demand concerns counter OPEC cuts
Oil&Gas 11 June 23:47
Hostage situation reported in French prison
Europe 11 June 23:20
US extends Anti-Syria sanctions adding 13 Entities, 3 Individuals
US 11 June 22:11