2 wounded in motorcycle explosion in Syria's Qamishli

At least two people were wounded on Sunday by the explosion of a motorcycle in Syria's northeastern city of Qamishli, state news agency SANA reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The booby-trapped motorcycle was detonated in the Hilali neighborhood in Qamishli, the report said.

It added that damage was also reported in nearby buildings.

Last Monday, another booby-trapped car went off in Qamishli, leaving many people wounded, SANA reported.

Large parts of Qamishli are controlled by the Kurdish militia of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Islamic State, which has lost key areas to the SDF in eastern Syria, has claimed responsibility for several explosions targeting the Kurdish-controlled areas.

