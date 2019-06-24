2 wounded in motorcycle explosion in Syria's Qamishli

24 June 2019 04:17 (UTC+04:00)

At least two people were wounded on Sunday by the explosion of a motorcycle in Syria's northeastern city of Qamishli, state news agency SANA reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The booby-trapped motorcycle was detonated in the Hilali neighborhood in Qamishli, the report said.

It added that damage was also reported in nearby buildings.

Last Monday, another booby-trapped car went off in Qamishli, leaving many people wounded, SANA reported.

Large parts of Qamishli are controlled by the Kurdish militia of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Islamic State, which has lost key areas to the SDF in eastern Syria, has claimed responsibility for several explosions targeting the Kurdish-controlled areas.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
840 houses close to collapse in Syria's Homs city
Arab World 23 June 16:38
Militant fire in Syria's Aleppo kills 11 civilians - Russian MoD
Arab World 18 June 00:16
Trump thanks Netanyahu for naming new settlement in Golan Heights after him
US 17 June 03:52
Explosion reported in military area of Damascus
Arab World 15 June 21:24
Militants shell settlements in Syria’s Latakia, Hama provinces over last 24 hours
Arab World 14 June 02:08
Turkish patrol post attacked in Syria’s Idlib
Turkey 13 June 13:57
Latest
5.5-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Chiba Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
World 05:13
Yemen Houthi rebels vow more "painful" strikes on Saudi Arabia
Arab World 03:28
Two shootings left 1 dead, 2 injured in Dallas, U.S.
US 03:00
96 PKK terrorists neutralized in Operation Claw to date
Turkey 02:20
Pompeo says hopes Trump letter to North Korean leader can restart talks
US 01:48
Turkish President Erdogan congratulates opposition candidate for Istanbul win
Turkey 00:43
Eight people wounded in attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport
Arab World 00:14
Montenegrin prime minister embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 23 June 23:33
CHP's Imamoglu wins in 28 districts in Istanbul rerun
Turkey 23 June 23:25