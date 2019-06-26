Qatar donates 4 mln USD to UNHCR for Syrian refugees in Lebanon

26 June 2019 18:26 (UTC+04:00)

The Qatar Fund for Development donated four million U.S. dollars to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The donation's agreement was signed on Wednesday between the Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Hassan Jaber Al-Jaber, representative of the fund, and the UNHCR Representative in Lebanon Mireille Girard, according to Elnashra, an online independent newspaper.

The agreement aims at providing housing for 8,000 vulnerable Syrian refugees and medical services to 3,000 Syrian refugees in Bekaa, Lebanon.

"Qatar is committed to providing Syrian refugees with their needs amid their harsh living conditions in Lebanon," Al Jaber said.

Meanwhile, Girard said that the donation will highly contribute to saving vulnerable Syrian refugees in Lebanon, adding that she is looking forward to a long-term cooperation with Qatar.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey receives first LNG supplies from Qatar
Oil&Gas 25 June 10:12
Turkey adding more military equipment on Syrian border
Turkey 25 June 10:11
Qatar will invest $3 billion in Pakistan, state news agency says
Other News 24 June 13:05
Asylum applications in EU rise as more Venezuelans seek refuge
Other News 24 June 11:41
Sabotage damages 5 oil pipelines in Syrian waters
Arab World 24 June 06:09
2 wounded in motorcycle explosion in Syria's Qamishli
Arab World 24 June 04:17
Latest
Georgian minister talks co-op plans with NATO
Georgia 15:13
Income of Azerbaijani population exceeds 22B manats since early 2019
Business 15:10
Azerbaijani delegation headed by economy minister to visit Switzerland
Business 15:09
Top 10 insurance companies in Azerbaijan in terms of payments
Economy 15:08
UAE says convincing evidence needed regarding Gulf tanker attacks
Other News 14:57
Venture of Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 14:52
Another Azerbaijani wrestler reaches 1/4 finals at 2nd European Games
Society 14:36
Azerbaijan’s non-life insurance market keeps growing
Economy 14:33
Income of water transport companies reaches nearly $4M in Kazakhstan
Economy 14:32