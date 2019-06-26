Qatar donates 4 mln USD to UNHCR for Syrian refugees in Lebanon

The Qatar Fund for Development donated four million U.S. dollars to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The donation's agreement was signed on Wednesday between the Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Hassan Jaber Al-Jaber, representative of the fund, and the UNHCR Representative in Lebanon Mireille Girard, according to Elnashra, an online independent newspaper.

The agreement aims at providing housing for 8,000 vulnerable Syrian refugees and medical services to 3,000 Syrian refugees in Bekaa, Lebanon.

"Qatar is committed to providing Syrian refugees with their needs amid their harsh living conditions in Lebanon," Al Jaber said.

Meanwhile, Girard said that the donation will highly contribute to saving vulnerable Syrian refugees in Lebanon, adding that she is looking forward to a long-term cooperation with Qatar.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news