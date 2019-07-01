Iraq oil minister says OPEC members seek inventories control, market balance

1 July 2019 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Iraq’s oil minister said on Monday that his government and the rest of OPEC seek to control global oil inventories and restore balance to the oil market which faces “huge challenges”, according to a ministry statement, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Minister Thamer Ghadhban met his Saudi and Russian counterparts on the sidelines of an OPEC meeting in Vienna on Monday. They discussed oil market developments and exchanged views on extending oil supply cuts, the statement said.

OPEC is meeting on Monday and will hold talks on Tuesday with Russia and other allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, which Ghadhban said would involve discussing production cuts, compliance of oil producers and market movements.

“Targets set by the oil producers have not been reached yet due to the huge challenges that face the global oil market, and we seek with the rest of (OPEC’s) members to control global inventories and restore balance to the market to support oil prices,” Ghadhban was quoted as saying.

These decisions should be taken unanimously by OPEC’s members, he added.

OPEC and its allies led by Russia have been reducing oil output since 2017 to prevent prices from sliding amid soaring production from the United States, which this year has become the world’s top producer ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

OPEC and its allies look set to extend oil supply cuts this week at least until the end of 2019 as Iran joined top producers Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia in endorsing a policy aimed at propping up crude oil prices amid a weakening global economy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil jumps on Saudi, Russia support for supply cuts
Oil&Gas 05:32
OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
Oil&Gas 03:49
Turkey to resolutely continue counter-terror ops in n. Iraq, Foreign Ministry says
Turkey 30 June 20:41
UAE confident OPEC+ will reach a decision to balance oil market balance
Arab World 30 June 20:23
Saudi energy minister says nine-month OPEC+ extension most likely
Economy 30 June 05:37
Russia agrees with Saudi to extend OPEC deal by six-nine months: Putin
Russia 30 June 00:29
Latest
Volume of problem loans decreases in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:49
Kazakhstan to launch new "green" project
Economy 15:43
UNESCO: Experts ready to go to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh if their security ensured
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:40
Bahrain's Minister: Azerbaijan demonstrates sensitive attitude towards preservation of world cultural heritage
Society 15:31
Money from oil sale should transfer to INSTEX
Economy 15:25
Ceramics manufacturing to be modernized in Kazakhstan
Economy 15:04
Lukoil Uzbekistan buys valves via tender
Tenders 14:58
NIOPDC recommends Iranians to take necessary measures on the eve of new fuel system
Economy 14:55
China central bank says will play active role in responding to trade frictions
Other News 14:54