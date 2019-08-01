Syria declares cease-fire in Idlib province

1 August 2019 22:58 (UTC+04:00)

The Syrian Army said Thursday a cease-fire will be implemented in Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria, starting midnight, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The state TV cited a military source in the Syrian Army as saying that the cease-fire is based on the de-escalation zones' deal established in Sochi, Russia last year.

It said the "terrorist groups" should retreat 20 km inside Idlib and hand over their heavy and medium weapons.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey committed to create peace corridor near Syria border, MGK statement says
Turkey 31 July 00:31
Militants shell two Syrian settlements in last 24 hours
Arab World 30 July 01:59
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 17 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 July 09:30
Sudan extends ceasefire with southern rebels
Other News 28 July 15:12
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 18 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 July 10:17
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 19 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 July 09:55
Latest
Trump: U.S. will hit $300 billion worth of Chinese goods with 10% tariff
US 23:29
At least four killed by gunfire in Sudan protest: opposition medics
Other News 22:24
English town evacuated after water cascades through damaged dam
Europe 21:47
China, EU agree to safeguard Iran nuclear deal
China 21:16
Azerbaijani snipers carry out adjustment fire from weapon in preparation for "Sniper Frontier" int’l contest
Politics 20:54
Public beaches project launched in Baku on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative (PHOTO)
Society 20:51
Azerbaijani president allocates funding for construction of road in Agdash
Politics 20:51
Average monthly salary up in Baku
Society 20:51
Ranking of Azerbaijani banks’ profit in January-June
Finance 20:49