Bomb blast destroys hospital building in northeastern Syria

20 August 2019 08:49 (UTC+04:00)

Private hospital building in the Syrian northeastern city of Al-Hasakah collapsed as a result of bombing with the improvised explosive devices, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The building of the Al-Salaam private hospital collapsed in the village of Al-Sheikh Ahmad south of the city of Al Hasakah, al-Watan newspaper reported, adding that unidentified attackers blew up the building with several explosive devices.

No causalities were reported.

