Kuwait's ruler holds first public meetings after health issues

26 August 2019 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Kuwait’s 90-year-old emir on Monday held his first public meetings since falling ill last week, sitting down with the crown prince, head of parliament and members of his cabinet, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

KUNA published pictures of Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah seated next to Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah and separately with various officials.

The emir’s office said on Aug. 18 that Sheikh Sabah was in “good condition” after the news agency reported that he had suffered a health setback without providing details.

Sheikh Sabah has ruled the U.S. ally and OPEC oil producer since 2006 and steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kuwait calls for restraint after Iran seized British tanker
World 22 July 00:55
Pentagon confirms death of U.S. soldier in Kuwait
World 20 July 23:26
Azerbaijani minister: “Most basic task assigned by Supreme Commander-in-Chief - high combat readiness”
Politics 20 July 16:45
Hazelnut culture - important source of income for Georgia, says minister
Economy 13 July 12:47
Kuwait Airlines to start regular flights between Baku & Kuwait City
Business 12 July 16:37
Georgian airline operates charter flights in new direction
Economy 8 July 17:57
Latest
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens a tender for implementation of gas field development project
Tenders 13:30
Afghanistan is important for Uzbekistan to enter new markets
Economy 13:29
Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
Politics 13:29
Iran tries to lift economic sanctions
Economy 13:21
Produce in Georgia Agency to resume financing new projects
Economy 13:18
Euratom to check safety of NPP in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 13:16
Insurance can become protection tool against counterfeit goods (Exclusive)
Finance 13:04
Tax debts worth over $2M paid in Kazakhstan
Finance 12:59
Congo President, PM name government for first time since December poll win
Other News 12:59